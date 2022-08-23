Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a credit union in June 2021.

Authorities say Donald McCandless was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to rob the Vermont Federal Credit Union in Burlington.

According to court documents, McCandless went into the bank with an object in his pocket, said he had a bomb, and demanded money.

He went up to the teller and started punching the plexiglass and knocked items off the counter. A customer grab McCandless and pushed him towards to exit.

It was reported that McCandless had been “doing meth” earlier in the day. Authorities say at the time of his arrest, McCandless was violating his probation from a 2020 conviction.

