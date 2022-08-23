New Burlington school employees welcomed with scavenger hunt

New Burlington School District employees were welcomed Tuesday with a scavenger hunt.
New Burlington School District employees were welcomed Tuesday with a scavenger hunt.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?

Some of the new hires in the Burlington School District were welcomed on Tuesday with some fun and food. They met at the downtown high school and then headed out to Church Street for a scavenger hunt.

It’s the second year the district has hosted the event to help new staffers feel at home.

“I am looking forward to helping our new hires getting to know one another and our staff helping them to get acclimated to the city of Burlington and just hanging out with them and having a good time,” said Denise Bailey, the human resources director for Burlington schools.

“I’m just looking forward to being part of the Burlington community and getting used to everything that this beautiful piece of the country has to offer,” said Natalie Giannoni, a new Burlington teacher.

After the scavenger hunt, the group gathered for a barbecue on the waterfront.

The new school year starts for students in Burlington a week from Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist goes off the road in Swanton and dies on the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting

Latest News

Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of...
Passerby helps evacuate burning South Burlington condo building
Omicron-specific COVID vaccines are expected this fall. - File photo
Fall COVID concerns: What you need to know
SDF
Fall COVID concerns: What you need to know