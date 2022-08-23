New Burlington school employees welcomed with scavenger hunt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?

Some of the new hires in the Burlington School District were welcomed on Tuesday with some fun and food. They met at the downtown high school and then headed out to Church Street for a scavenger hunt.

It’s the second year the district has hosted the event to help new staffers feel at home.

“I am looking forward to helping our new hires getting to know one another and our staff helping them to get acclimated to the city of Burlington and just hanging out with them and having a good time,” said Denise Bailey, the human resources director for Burlington schools.

“I’m just looking forward to being part of the Burlington community and getting used to everything that this beautiful piece of the country has to offer,” said Natalie Giannoni, a new Burlington teacher.

After the scavenger hunt, the group gathered for a barbecue on the waterfront.

The new school year starts for students in Burlington a week from Wednesday.

