New York updates classroom COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York has changed its COVID-19 guidance in schools with a focus on keeping kids in the classroom.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says in 2021 schools had social distancing, quarantine after exposure and tests to stay in person.

This year, Hochul says they’re getting rid of that.

Instead, the state guidance states that if someone is exposed to COVID-19 and doesn’t have symptoms, they can stay in school as long as they mask for 10 days.

If a child does get sick and has symptoms, they should get tested and stay home for five days and wear a mask.

If there are no symptoms after five days and a negative test, they can go back to school.

Random screening is no longer recommended, although Hochul says schools may choose to do it before a high-risk activity like a wrestling match.

These updates come as New York cases and hospitalizations are low and steady, and to promote mental health in New York youth through in-person learning and school environment.

Click here for New York’s full updated guidance and FAQ.

