Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh YMCA says it has outgrown its Oak Street facility and will move to a new location.

Director Justin Ihne says the Y’s new home will be at the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road in Plattsburgh Town.

The Y says it has plans to completely renovate the space. It’s looking at a two-phase, $13 million renovation.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblyman Billy Jones said the state will also fund $1.3 million of the project.

“This is where the community comes together and that is such a huge piece for us, connecting people and making sure that people who may not have resources and people in their lives, this is an opportunity for them to connect with others and we are so incredibly grateful for this. This assures that the first phase of the project, look at that within a half hour, we’ve secured the funding for this project,” Ihne said.

The YMCA will sell the Oak Street building and use the money from the sale for the project. It plans to keep its partnership with the city to use the Oval location for additional space.

