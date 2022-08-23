Problems delay long-planned South Burlington dog park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although it looks ready, dogs in South Burlington will have to wait a little longer before they can enjoy the new Wheeler Dog Park.

The park is a project that has been in the works for years.

“This dog park is a long time coming, but it’s not quite done yet,” said Matt Cota, a South Burlington city councilor.

The park was originally slated to open this summer only pending final work on the front gate, but while the opening was on hold, problems with the site began to arise.

“There’s a wetland area, there’s a ledge. There’s also some trees and shrubs. And the dog park that was originally designed was actually two times larger than what you see here today,” Cota said.

The smaller size of the park is an issue that the Common Areas for Dogs Committee, the group that has been advocating for the park since its inception, says has led them to believe the park shouldn’t be opened at all.

“In the plan, it was supposed to go quite far back, obviously. We lost a whole acre. The committee members would probably say absolutely no opening until the park is enlarged,” said Betty Milizia of the Common Areas for Dogs Committee.

The group’s other main concern is that the entrance to the park is not ADA compliant.

“It’s not accessible for folks if you’ve got to be here in a wheelchair, this is going to be a hard surface for you to maneuver a wheelchair over,” Milizia said.

The issues with the size and accessibility have now left the dog park unusable to the public. It now sits locked up and empty while the city continues to work out the next steps.

“As a dog owner and a city councilor, I want a 2-acre dog park but I want first and foremost the entrance to be safe and accessible. And after that, I think it’s worth exploring whether or not we should open it now and expand it later or wait to open it until the true expansion can happen,” Cota said.

Officials say the topic of what to do with the park will be brought up at the next City Council meeting and they hope to be able to reach a decision as soon as possible.

