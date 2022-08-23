Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, ‘The Road Taken’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career.

“The Road Taken’ is available for sale starting Tuesday.

The 480-page memoir takes readers through Leahy’s youth growing up in Vermont; his marriage to his partner and confidante, Marcelle; and talks about their family life.

The book recounts Leahy’s political journey from being one of the Watergate babies elected in 1974 to his position as the senior member of the U.S. Senate. And there are stories about all of the famous people Leahy has met along the way.

After serving eight terms in the Senate, Leahy will retire in January at the age of 82.

