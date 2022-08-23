Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy

Take a Look: Superyacht lost to the sea; vintage Ferrari, Mantle card for auction. (CNN, ITALY COAST GUARD, HERITAGE AUCTIONS, SOTHEBY'S, WILLIAM EDGAR ARCHIVE)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Questions abound after a massive,130-foot luxury vessel sank in the ocean near Italy.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the coast.

The shocking video shows the impressive vessel slowly disappearing. It was shared by the Italian Coast Guard, who rescued nine people off it.

Local reports say rough weather conditions made a tugboat salvage of the yacht impossible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist goes off the road in Swanton and dies on the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
Did you see a mysterious line of lights in the sky over the weekend? Turns out they were...
Here’s what those mystery lights in the sky were

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 103
Vermont's secretary of state says the results of the state's Aug. 9 primary election have been...
Vermont primary election results are certified
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints