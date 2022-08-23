Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High school fall sports are getting ready to roll, the fall college season is already underway, which makes for a busy week for our top 3 on 3.

Checking in at number three, football practice is rolling along. This is the final Monday of the high school football pre-season. By this time next week, teams will be going through game preparation as week 1 awaits over Labor Day weekend. State title defense campaigns, breakout seasons and all those jaw-dropping highlights are just around the corner, as teams are now finished shaking off the off-season rust, and getting ready to hit the ground running.

Clocking in at number two, Tyler Cahoon playing his own game of ‘catch me if you can’ at Thunder Road on Thursday. No caution flags, no restarts, nothing but daylight for Cahoon in the 38 car for almost the entire race, dominating nearly all 50 laps of action, giving the Danville native his first victory of the season. Cahoon told us after the race it was a sigh of relief to see that checkered flag before the rest of the field.

And at number one, the college soccer season kicked off on Thursday, when the UVM women hit the road and got the shutout win over Sacred Heart as they began their America East title defense. Much like last year, the Catamounts opened the year with a victory. Kate Bossert and Alyssa Oviedo scored the pair of goals in the win. UVM gets the week off from game action, before South Carolina comes to town. The Gamecocks, are led by UVM graduate and Vermont Athletic Hall-of-Famer, Shelley Smith. A homecoming game of sorts for her, scheduled to kick off Sunday at 2 pm.

