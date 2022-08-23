Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says a Strafford woman was attacked by a bear on her property, and one of her dogs lured the animal away from her.

Game wardens say Susan Lee, 61, was walking on her property Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.

Lee tripped and fell and felt pain in her upper left leg, and realized the bear was on top of her and had bitten her.

That’s when her Jack Russell terrier intervened by barking at the bear and drawing its attention away from Lee. The bear got off her and focused on the dog.

Lee was able to return home with her dogs without seeing the bear again.

She was treated at the hospital for a bite wound on her upper left leg and multiple scratches between 2- and 9-inches long on both her sides. Her wounds were not life-threatening.

Fish and Wildlife biologists investigated the attack site but did not find the bear. They believe the bear was a female with cubs, and the attack was likely provoked when Lee and her dogs surprised them.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Bear Biologist Jaclyn Comeau said in a statement, adding that the department has records of only three prior bear attacks in the state. “However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs. If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”

