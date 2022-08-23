Vt. author’s new book chronicles misadventures in outdoor education

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Champlain College professor’s new book recounts the pitfalls of outdoor education.

It’s called “I Probably Should’ve Brought a Tent,” and that is just one of the misadventures that author and outdoor educator Erik Shonstrom recalls in the book.

He says the stories in it came from years of teaching children about the outdoors, from hiking to camping and more.

“Some of the essays and stories were scribbled down and, you know, water and dirt-stained journals a long, long time ago. And I’ve just been kind of kicking around. But it was really when the pandemic hit that I sort of started pulling everything together,” Shonstrom said.

Some of the stories are from around the country, including some memorable encounters with bears at campsites in the Sierras in California.

You can find “I Probably Should’ve Brought a Tent” online or in bookstores.

