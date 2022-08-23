Walmart ordered to pay man $4M after discrimination lawsuit

A jury decided that a man who claimed racial profiling should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart. (KPTV, Michael Mangum via CNN)
By Adrian Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon jury decided that a man who claimed racial profiling should be awarded millions after filing a civil lawsuit against Walmart.

Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee racially profiled him in March 2020 at a Walmart in Wood Village, Oregon, and called deputies on him for no reason other than wanting him to leave the store.

After the verdict, Walmart has been ordered to pay $4 million in damages to Mangum, KPTV reports.

Mangum says he was visiting the store to buy a light bulb, and an employee at the store suddenly confronted him, told him to leave and then called Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to court documents, the Walmart employee was identified as Joe Williams. The documents also revealed that MCSO deputies knew that Williams had a history of frequent 911 calls, often making embellishing accusations about people in his Walmart location.

Mangum and his lawyer, Greg Kafoury, said that Williams remained on the job after the incident in March 2020 but no longer works for Walmart now.

Mangum says Williams keeping his job was hurtful.

“No suspension, no investigation, that’s kind of a slap in my face for one,” he said. “Because I’m sure he’s done this to a lot of people.”

Mangum works for Home Forward, an affordable housing and youth outreach nonprofit. He says he hopes his experience can be a teachable moment for the youth he serves.

“I hope they don’t focus on the money,” he said. “That’s not my message. My message is tell the truth, stand up for yourself, know your rights, and I just try to teach them to advocate.”

Even though it may be two years later, Mangum says experiencing racial profiling in such a public place like Walmart has re-shaped his perspective when working with at-risk youth.

“It gives me a chance to really, really feel where they’re coming from,” he said.

KPTV reached out to Walmart for comment on the verdict, and a spokesperson sent back a statement which reads:

“We do not tolerate discrimination. We believe the verdict is excessive and is not supported by the evidence. Mr. Mangum was never stopped by Walmart’s Asset Protection. He interfered with our associates as they were surveilling and then stopped confirmed shoplifters, and then refused to leave despite being asked to repeatedly by our staff and Multnomah County deputies. We are reviewing our options including post-trial motions.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist goes off the road in Swanton and dies on the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
Did you see a mysterious line of lights in the sky over the weekend? Turns out they were...
Here’s what those mystery lights in the sky were
Vermont State Police responded to a gunshot incident in Brookfield early Sunday morning.
Shooting investigation in Brookfield

Latest News

An Oregon jury decided that a man who claimed racial profiling should be awarded millions after...
Man wins lawsuit over Walmart employee racial profiling him
Deadly storms drenching Southern states are pushing into the lower Mississippi Basin and...
Deadly floods strand travelers as storms move east
Thousands of asylum seekers are getting caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration...
Asylum seekers bussed from Texas to NYC, DC
Authorities believe the body found is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after...
Famous dive team helps find body believed to be that of missing teen