BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies and scattered showers will begin to clear out through early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will start with some lingering clouds and a spotty shower or two, but as the system heads east during the day, clouds will clear out a bit from west to east, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer for mid week as well with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday is looking like another nice day with partly sunny skies. Clouds could start to thicken up late in the day ahead of our next weather system, but temperatures will still manage the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday looks like our next best chance for rain in the extended forecast. Showers will be likely for the end of the work week with the chance of a thunderstorm or two. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be near 80, then warming up into the mid 80s for Sunday. Dry weather will carry on into Monday as well with partly sunny skies. Highs will be warming up into the mid to upper 80s.

Unsettled weather will return for the middle of next week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

