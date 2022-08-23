BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today is Day Two of the 2-day long stretch of unsettled weather, thanks to a slow-moving frontal system that is creeping across the region from west to east. Just about all of us will get in on scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

A few showers will linger into early Wednesday morning, but then it will be clearing out with increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon. We’ll keep that sunshine going through most of the day on Thursday, too.

By Thursday night, another frontal system will be coming in with another round of showers and possible thunderstorms, which will last through the day on Friday. Friday marks the first day of the Champlain Valley Fair.

That front will go through quickly, and it will clear out just in time for the weekend, which is looking fantastic with lots of sunshine and less humidity. By the end of the weekend and into the start of next week, it will be heating up again. We could be making a run at the 90 degree mark again on Monday.

Any rain that we get over the next few days will be welcome, as we are running a bit on the dry side. But there will be plenty of MAX Advantage days to enjoy, especially over the weekend! -Gary

