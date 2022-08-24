Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials.

The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.

The inmate’s name has not been released. Vermont State Police are investigating.

