Back-to-school photo sharing tips for social media

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont kids head back to school this week and there are some tips parents should know before posting on social media about it.

The Better Business Bureau has come out with a list of some basic precautions. They include avoiding sharing personal details, double-checking privacy settings, and watching out for phony friend requests.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Melanie McGovern about some of the common pitfalls to avoid.

