Burlington Police Commissioners question access to body camera footage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Access to body camera footage of use of force incidents, caused a point of contention during Tuesday nights Burlington Police Commission meeting.

In its latest monthly report, the department detailed 15 use of force incidents involving eight white men, five white females and five black men. Per current protocol, if the commission request body camera video of any incident it’s only available for three days at a time. Commissioners argued that’s not long enough to properly review the footage.

Deputy Chief Wade LaBrecque explained the only other option is a 30-day period.

”Well we wouldn’t need 30 days, but we would need more than three days. Could it be 30 days?“ asked Commissioner, Melo Grant.

”I’m not going to assign 30 days” said Deputy Chief LaBrecque.

Burlington Police Commissioner, Stephanie Seguino adds, “Deputy Chief LaBrecque, can you explain your reasoning? LaBrecque: That’s way too long for those videos to be out there. Seguino: Alright I think that might be an issue we take up with the mayor.”

Acting Chief John Murad’s report also shows the number of gunfire and incidents in the city to date is more than three times higher than the five-year average. Murad calls the data “shocking” and says he’s been meeting with federal and state partners to address the current problem, including the FBI, public safety commissioner and even Governor Phil Scott.

He says some plans are in the works and he hopes to announce those next week. Meanwhile the department has hired three new officers who are currently training at the Vermont police academy.

