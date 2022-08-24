Burlington School District taking donations for new high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District can now ask the public for private donations to help offset costs for the new high school.

As part of a partnership with the Burlington Students Foundation, the district is now allowed to ask the public for tax-deductible private donations. The district has already reduced the cost of the project by $45 million and has found $35 million in other funding sources. But Superintendent Tom Flanigan says they are committed to further reducing the price for taxpayers.

“I think for some people it may be an opportunity right out to say I have the means at this point to give a little more to support the high school and that might help the city because people are struggling right now. We are really working to balance out the cost on taxpayers with the need for a high school,” he said.

The district was authorized to bond for up to $165 million. Flanigan says the district created this fundraising option because there’s been community interest in donating.

Burlington High School students have been studying in the former Macy’s downtown since being forced out of their former campus two years ago over PCB contamination. The new building is set to be built next to the condemned high school on Institute Road along North Avenue.

