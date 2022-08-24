Burlington schools searching for paraeducators

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The start of the year is just one week away in Burlington and the school district is still looking to fill key positions, including paraeducators.

Students will be heading into their classrooms next Wednesday but the district is still looking for a couple of world language and special education teachers and they expect to be working into the year to fill those jobs. But officials say the most critical need is to fill nearly two dozen paraeducator positions.

Superintendent Tom Flanigan says they are trying to be resourceful. “It could be that special educators are providing some of that role, it could be that building-based substitutes are providing that support. There’s other staff in the building where we can create staffing plans that support individual students and there are other ways to support students in groups of students,” he said.

Despite widespread staffing challenges, the district is completely staffed with K-5 core classroom teachers.

