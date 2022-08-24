Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York’s 21st Congressional District

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLENS FALLS, NY. (WCAX) - A step closer to the general elections -- as New York held its second primary Tuesday.

In the North Country, we‘re following the democratic race for the North Country’s congressional seat.

With 73% reporting -- the Associated Press is calling Matt Castelli the winner -- with 81% of the vote.

It’s looks like he will take on Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, on the November ballot. This race is the only one -- for our region Tuesday.

Castelli commented on his victory -- at his watch party in Glens Falls.

“This race we fight back. Her time of over. And a great reckoning is coming. She has not seen anything like the power of all of us united in defense of America and the constitution. I swore an oath to protect and defend” said Castelli.

This second primary comes -- after a judge deemed the redistricting maps for state senate and congressional districts -- too favorable to democrats.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik commented on Castelli in a statement reading in part;

“North Country voters have already learned that he is nothing more than another radical far-left downstate democrat who fully supported Joe Biden and lame duck Speaker Pelosi’s historic tax hikes, backs an assault weapons ban, and thinks New Yorks’ bail reform “may be an effective solution.”

