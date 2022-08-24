Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms

WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May.

“It seems like the rain is going just either north or south of us this year,” said Brian Kemp with Mountain Meadows Farm in Whiting. He says the flash showers they are getting aren’t enough. “Dumped maybe a quarter inch of rain but in two hours we won’t even know it happened.”

They raise organic beef cattle, so pasture time is key, but Kemp says his fields just aren’t growing back. “There is one that looks green, but it’s like three inches tall and it’s had five weeks of rest and normally that should be eight to 10 inches tall this time of year,” he said.

Cattle feed quality and volume are both down about 50% from a normal year. Their corn crop is also taking a hit. Kemp says he is considering harvesting it early. “It’s definitely affected peoples’ bottom lines.

Dry conditions are just another blow to an already stressed industry. Kemp says the high fuel prices to harvest a subpar crop make it especially painful. To cope, some farms are cutting into reserves or buying feed for animals that can’t get what they need on pasture. “If you don’t have a big reserve, that’s scary and it’s going to add more expense to the bottom line buying feed that normally they might not have to,” Kemp said.

Although northwestern Vermont is making out okay, the majority of Vermont is currently considered “abnormally dry” and gets worse the farther you head southeast. “The frequency of being abnormally dry or some sort of state of drought has increased in the last five to 10 years,” said Scott Whittier with the National Weather Service. He attributes that increased frequency to climate change. He says the long-term outlook for Vermont is warmer and wetter, but that doesn’t mean constantly soaked. “The heavy rain episodes we experience are greater intensity, but between those episodes, we have drier and drier conditions.”

Whittier says this is inconvenient for agriculture but is the reality of the data. He says this wet-dry pattern is something all Vermonters should be getting used to. “I think everybody should experience some level of drought maybe not every year but definitely at a greater frequency than what we maybe have seen in the past,” he said.

Back in Whiting, Kemp says he will help out other farmers with surplus feed from previous years if he can and believes they’ll be fine through the winter. And while he’s hopeful for more rain on the horizon, he knows more has to be done. “We are going to have to adapt to it and I don’t think there is any more normal. I don’t really know from one year to the next what we are going to expect.”

