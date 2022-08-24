Essex students get hand-delivered ‘welcome back’ messages

Essex teachers and staff hand wrote over welcome back post cards for students.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Hiawatha Elementary in Essex got a special surprise before the first day of school next week.

Teachers and staff at the school hand-wrote over 200 welcome back letters on postcards and then hand-delivered them to students in the area. Students also got welcome back bracelets with the words “I belong.”

Hiawatha principal Katherine Grykien says this is the best way to get students excited to be back in the classroom. “We want every student to feel like they come into our building as they are and they belong,” she said.

Grykien says faculty and staff are feeling excited and ready to take on the year. She says that’s a very different feeling than the last two years of the pandemic.

School starts at Hiawatha next Wednesday.

