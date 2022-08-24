Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York’s North Country.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says the tribe will receive $857,119 from the Economic Development Administration.
The goal is to fund the Akwesasne Tourism Business Support project.
That helps with small business technical assistance, product testing, and tourism-specific training.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.