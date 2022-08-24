Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen

Hawk breaks in to Wisconsin home.
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A hawk flew through a window in a home in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Ashlynn Mallett, 14, was home when she heard the sound of glass shattering. When she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house.

“As I was watching TV, I just heard a loud crash through the window and the dog started barking,” Mallett told WEAU. “So, I walked over and there is a hawk in the porch.”

The teen called her dad for help to deal with the feathered intruder – which also brought a mouse with it.

The hawk was stuck inside the porch, unable to find its way out through the window it had broken.

They called Eau Claire Animal Control to safely remove the bird.

Video shared by the homeowners shows the hawk escorted outside through an open door by shooing it away with a plastic lid.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
File image
Police investigating fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-91
A Vermont man is hospitalized in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in...
VSP interview cops in Ludlow officer-involved shooting
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day