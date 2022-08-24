Healthwatch: Teens increasingly treated in ER for sex-strangulation injuries

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An emergency department nurse for the UVM Medical Center is raising awareness about bodily and sexual consent, especially when it comes to strangulation.

In a recent article, Raenetta Liberty detailed a disturbing trend in the ER. She says her team is treating teens and young adults for non-fatal strangulation injuries. She says as teens -- primarily males – learn about sex on pornography websites, they are exposed to articles on choking for pleasure and how to choke your girlfriend so she doesn’t pass out, She says a patient who has been strangled may not show obvious signs of injury, but there could be delayed stroke and even death,

Christina Guessferd spoke with Liberty about the injuries and what parents can do.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

The deadline for Vermont's new Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council to submit its...
Back-to-school photo sharing tips for social media
Healthwatch: Teens increasingly treated in ER for sex-strangulation injuries
File photo
Vermont postal problems persist
delivery
WHERESMYMAIL6