Healthwatch: Teens increasingly treated in ER for sex-strangulation injuries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An emergency department nurse for the UVM Medical Center is raising awareness about bodily and sexual consent, especially when it comes to strangulation.

In a recent article, Raenetta Liberty detailed a disturbing trend in the ER. She says her team is treating teens and young adults for non-fatal strangulation injuries. She says as teens -- primarily males – learn about sex on pornography websites, they are exposed to articles on choking for pleasure and how to choke your girlfriend so she doesn’t pass out, She says a patient who has been strangled may not show obvious signs of injury, but there could be delayed stroke and even death,

Christina Guessferd spoke with Liberty about the injuries and what parents can do.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.