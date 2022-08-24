How restaurants are staying competitive amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of restaurants closed their doors because of it.

The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a lack of staff. The owners are taking this time to renovate and plan to reopen in December, but other businesses haven’t been so lucky.

The Bearded Frog in Shelburne closed their doors for good. Meanwhile, other restaurants are changing hours and limiting their offerings.

“Pre-COVID, we were never terribly challenged with regard to staffing,” said Chris Goss with Heirloom Hospitality.

Goss says they’ve been doing whatever they can to keep people on board. The group owns Doc Ponds in Stowe, Prohibition Pig in Waterbury, and Hen of the Wood in Burlington.

“We’ve been working on our culture, communication, cleanliness, and professionalism, and really building sustainable skills for our team members,” Goss continued.

All of those restaurants are located in areas drawing in a lot of tourism. Amy Spear, with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce says visitors makeup 40% of restaurant expenditures in the state.

However rising wages, inflation, and short staffing resulting from COVID-19 continue to be damaging.

Spear says it’s even worse now that federal Restaurant Revitalization Funds are no longer available.

“There are 581 restaurants still shouldering $120 million in need through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program,” Spear.

Channel 3 reached out to a handful of restaurants on Thursday afternoon to talk about their challenges.

Many like Leunig’s Bistro had a hard time finding anyone to chat with because of staffing issues.

“Not particularly with this restaurant; I do see very often it’s the back of the house,” Mackenzie Embry, a manager of Leunig’s Bistro said. “It’s harder to keep people up front, but it’s even harder to hire in the back of the house.”

Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says pay is one thing deterring people from the restaurant industry.

In Vermont the average pay is only $16 an hour, but he says there are other factors to consider when it comes to employment in Vermont.

“The things that play a role that aren’t specific to employment, but they are specific to our workforce and labor force are things like available housing, good schools and availability of childcare,” Harrington said.

“Employees around here really understand the busy season and what we’re faced with post-pandemic. I just want to say I’m really proud to be here and work with the people that I do,” Embry said.

Harrington encourages restaurants looking to hire and those looking for jobs to use Vermont JobLink to connect.

