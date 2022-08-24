Lyndon man charged with embezzling from local non-profits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndon man is facing more embezzlement charges after stealing thousands from a food shelf and thrift store.

Lyndonville Police say Gerald Prevost, 72 stole over $75,000 from the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and the Emergency Food Shelf. Police say Prevost was the acting treasurer and wrote checks to himself from the agencies checking account.

He is already facing embezzelment charges for stealing thousands from the East Burke Congregational Church.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Related Stories:

Lyndon man charged with stealing from his church

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.