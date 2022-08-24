Lyndon man charged with embezzling from local non-profits

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndon man is facing more embezzlement charges after stealing thousands from a food shelf and thrift store.

Lyndonville Police say Gerald Prevost, 72 stole over $75,000 from the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and the Emergency Food Shelf. Police say Prevost was the acting treasurer and wrote checks to himself from the agencies checking account.

He is already facing embezzelment charges for stealing thousands from the East Burke Congregational Church.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Related Stories:

Lyndon man charged with stealing from his church

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

Truck catches fire outside the Berlin Mall Tuesday
Truck catches fire outside Berlin Mall
Burlington Police Department in July 2021
Burlington Police Commissioners question access to body camera footage
Hen of the Wood in Burlington, VT
How restaurants are staying competitive amid staffing shortages
Matt Castelli wins democratic nomination for NY's 21st congressional district
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District