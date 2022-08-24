Major renovation planned for Sullivan County nursing home

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - State lawmakers from Sullivan County, New Hampshire, have approved a huge construction and renovation project at its county nursing home. The bipartisan plan will raises taxes across the board but officials say it will benefit the most vulnerable.

After four years of what was often described as contentious debate, a multimillion renovation at the Sullivan County nursing home has gotten the green light. “The people of Sullivan County are very dependent on the Sullivan County Nursing Home,” said Rep. John Cloutier, D-Claremont.

The numbers don’t lie. Upwards of 56% of eligible county residents live out their final days at the home, but the building is decades old, older than some of its residents.

“It has served us well over the years but is now beginning to fail. We’ve got to take care of the problems and the renovations will take care of those problems. Modernize the nursing home. Bring it into the 21st century,” Cloutier said.

Flaws in the design were highlighted during the pandemic, when COVID outbreaks forced the facility into lockdown on more than one occasion. “There is one bathroom that is shared between the two rooms for four people. There are only two showers a floor, one tub. And a lot of times during COVID, a lot of residents didn’t get a shower -- up to two months before they got a shower,” said Rep. Skip Rollins, R-Newport.

The renovation will include adding bathrooms, tearing down and replacing a 90-year-old section of the building, and plenty more much-needed work on the rest of the structure that will benefit more than 150 residents. “They are going to have a lot better quality end of life,” Rollins said.

The county delegation approved a $26 million spending plan. That burden will fall on property taxpayers and will cover roughly half the total project. American Rescue Plan funds, along with other state and federal dollars, will cover the rest. The plan was unanimously approved by both Democrats and Republicans in the 13-member delegation. “At the end of this long process, we dropped the politics and finally got on the same page,” Rollins said.

“We had differences but in the end, we agreed to compromise and come together for the sake of our county,” Cloutier said.

Because of inflation, the county has budgeted a total of $63 million for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.

