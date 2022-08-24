NH man indicted for murder of cousin

Lance Goodrich/File
Lance Goodrich/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall.

New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25.

It happened on November 20 at her home on Route 10 in Orford. Police say Goodrich shot his cousin in the head. He was taken into custody several hours later in Newport, New Hampshire, about 50 miles south, after a standoff with police. The motive for the shooting is still not clear.

The Grafton County Grand Jury also indicted Goodrich on an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the woman’s death by manifesting “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Goodrich pleaded not guilty last year and was being held without bail.

