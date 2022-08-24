Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer.

Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake. Some shoreline homeowners and lake users are calling on the state to regulate where and how the craft are used, saying they harm the environment and disturb the peace. Proposed restrictions would amount to the most significant new lake rules in Vermont in decades.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the controversy in this week’s issue.

Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities
