Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury.
Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire.
The driver was 51 year old, Brian Hunter, of Maine. He has minor injuries.
