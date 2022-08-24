Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury.

Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire.

The driver was 51 year old, Brian Hunter, of Maine. He has minor injuries.

