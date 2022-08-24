Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May.

The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.

At the time, Kennison was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. He was issued a citation this week to appear in court on September 27 to answer to the charge of DUI-drugs.

Related Story:

Motorcyclist dies in Sheldon crash

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

File image
Police investigating fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-91
A Vermont man is hospitalized in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in...
VSP interviews cops in Ludlow officer-involved shooting
POLICE LIGHTS
Man in custody after gunfire, hourslong NH standoff
With inflation still at record levels and persisting supply chain problems, families will have...
Vt. parents hit consignment shops for back-to-school deals during high inflation