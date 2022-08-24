Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a Facebook post, crews from the Vermont Agency of Transportation say a local Vermonter wanted to plant sunflowers throughout the state to show support for the people of Ukraine.

VTrans maintenance crews joined in, tilling the soil and planting sunflowers at 16 Information and Welcome Centers across the state.

Sunflowers are the Ukrainian national flower and are now in bloom across the state.

