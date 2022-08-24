UVM students arrive for start of school

Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington.
Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus for new students ahead of the upcoming semester.

The class of 2026 is the most academically accomplished class in UVM history selected from an applicant pool of over 30,000 prospective students, according to UVM officials.

Incoming first-year and transfer students move into the dorms across campus Wednesday and Thursday, a process that takes organization and patience.

“I’ve been listening to all the zooms that they’ve had the last few months so I knew it was going to be a pretty organized process. But even then, it did feel really stress-free which is nice,” said Sydney Sharp, an incoming first-year student from Boston.

“So, this year we have the moving over the course of two days, and traditionally -- before COVID -- we had it over the course of one day, so it’s a little bit more intense. And this has been a really smooth experience for us. We’ve gotten great feedback about it being easier, feeling less stressed, more calm. More time and energy to get students the information and attention that makes them feel most welcome. Then, having a smooth experience to join our community,” said Lina Balcom with UVM Student Life.

Returning students move in on Sunday with the first classes of the new semester starting on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

mm
Back-to-school photo sharing tips for social media
Essex teachers and staff hand wrote over welcome back post cards for students.
Essex students get hand-delivered ‘welcome back’ messages
mm
Vergennes Day returns Saturday - clipped version
File photo
Vt. GOP Party appoints candidates for AG, auditor
Edmunds Elementary School in Burlington/File
Burlington schools searching for paraeducators