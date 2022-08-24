UVM students arrive for start of school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus for new students ahead of the upcoming semester.

The class of 2026 is the most academically accomplished class in UVM history selected from an applicant pool of over 30,000 prospective students, according to UVM officials.

Incoming first-year and transfer students move into the dorms across campus Wednesday and Thursday, a process that takes organization and patience.

“I’ve been listening to all the zooms that they’ve had the last few months so I knew it was going to be a pretty organized process. But even then, it did feel really stress-free which is nice,” said Sydney Sharp, an incoming first-year student from Boston.

“So, this year we have the moving over the course of two days, and traditionally -- before COVID -- we had it over the course of one day, so it’s a little bit more intense. And this has been a really smooth experience for us. We’ve gotten great feedback about it being easier, feeling less stressed, more calm. More time and energy to get students the information and attention that makes them feel most welcome. Then, having a smooth experience to join our community,” said Lina Balcom with UVM Student Life.

Returning students move in on Sunday with the first classes of the new semester starting on Monday.

