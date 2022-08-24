Vergennes Day returns Saturday

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend.

Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city.

The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the fire department before the Little City Races kick-off. More than 60 local vendors will set up on the Vergennes City Green, too. With a beautiful day on the way Saturday, organizers hope people will come out to enjoy the wagon rides, activities, and music.

“You know, we’re celebrating the community. Not only the business community here in Vergennes but also the kids and the families that come out and do things together on this special day that we’ve been doing for 40 years -- 41 years minus one year we didn’t do it during the pandemic,” said Phil Summers with the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

Events on the city green begin around 10 a.m. and continue through 3.

