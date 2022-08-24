Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police completed voluntary interviews with the officers in the officer-involved shooting case in Ludlow, Vermont.

Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul is accused of shooting Michael Mills, 35, in the head.

Police say on the evening of August 15 Mills rammed a cruiser and led offers on a pursuit that ended on South Hill Road when Mills crashed into a tree.

Police say he had a handgun in his car, however, it was not fired.

Mills was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he is still there.

State Police say they conducted interviews with Officer Paul and Corporal Jeffrey Warfle.

Once the investigation is complete, the case goes to the Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office.

