Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation

A man is still recovering after an officer-involved shooting in Ludlow and VSP just completed another step of their investigation into the incident
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police completed voluntary interviews with the officers in the officer-involved shooting case in Ludlow, Vermont.

Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul is accused of shooting Michael Mills, 35, in the head.

Police say on the evening of August 15 Mills rammed a cruiser and led offers on a pursuit that ended on South Hill Road when Mills crashed into a tree.

Police say he had a handgun in his car, however, it was not fired.

Mills was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he is still there.

State Police say they conducted interviews with Officer Paul and Corporal Jeffrey Warfle.

Once the investigation is complete, the case goes to the Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Related Stories:

Vermont State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ludlow

Police release name of Ludlow officer involved in shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

With inflation still at record levels and persisting supply chain problems, families will have...
Vt. parents hit consignment shops for back-to-school deals during high inflation
In a Facebook post, crews from the Vermont Agency of Transportation say a local Vermonter...
Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine
File Photo
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism
Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New...
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism