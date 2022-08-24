Vt. college students, parents welcome loan forgiveness plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Student loan relief is coming for thousands of Vermont borrowers as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan announced Wednesday.

Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

At the University of Vermont, a public school that costs about $32,000 for in-state students and $57,000 for out-of-state, many students and parents we spoke with were relieved to hear about the help.

Wednesday was move-in day at UVM, with first-year students saying goodbye to their families as they embark on their educational journey. For many, paying for school will mean taking on thousands of dollars in debt. Samuel, a first-year student studying environmental engineering, is already bracing for it. “Multiple years of debt - probably 10 years after school,” he said.

Casey O’Toole from Massachusetts was among those interested in the president’s offer. “It’s 10,000 that I don’t have to pay, which is more than I can ask for,” he said.

The parents we spoke with were equally interested. “I’m still paying off student loans myself, so I think it’s a really good thing,” said Craig Guerin, a UVM parent from New York.

“As we know, for the last 20+ years, the rate of tuition increases has been greater than inflation,” added UVM parent Bruce Grosbeti.

On average, Vermonters owe $36,000 in loans. “$10,000 of debt forgiveness is forgiving about a third of the average debt in Vermont. For the Pell Grant, it will eliminate about two-thirds of it. It will be very impactful for Vermont borrowers,” said Scott Giles with Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

The news comes as a relief for some, but frustration for others who say the one-time relief does nothing to address the high cost of higher education that forces so many to borrow money. Economist Art Woolf says the White House plan, which could amount to hundreds of billions of dollars, will also increase inflation “There’s a huge budget deficit, our debt is huge and this is going to add to it and it will contribute to all of the problems we are facing with the deficit,” he said.

But back on campus, students we spoke with say cutting their college costs will give them a jump start on life. “Making money straight out of college isn’t super common, enough at least to cover loans, so that’s great news,” said Hadley Rogerson Leach from Massachusetts.

VSAC’s Scott Giles says they don’t know how the loan relief program will be rolled out.

