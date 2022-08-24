Vt. GOP Party appoints candidates for AG, auditor

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Republican Party has appointed two candidates to run for auditor and attorney general in November.

Perennial candidate and office placeholder H. Brooke Paige won the GOP primary nomination for four offices but is only continuing on with the race for secretary of state. This week the GOP nominated Mike Tagliavia of Corinth for attorney general and Rick Morton of Brattleboro for the auditor’s office.

There were multiple contested primaries for statewide offices on the Democratic ticket and GOP chair Paul Dame says they continue to improve the recruiting process ahead of the 2024 elections. “Those larger tickets, they are putting ads on tv and are more visible and can help increase turnout. That’s hurt our down-ticket races in the past,” he said

The GOP is meeting later this week to appoint candidates for state treasurer.

