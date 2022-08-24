Vt. officials issue warning over fake DMV texts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are warning about phony text messages making the rounds that claim to be from the DMV.

The message reads “Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Safety Program: Your license have been temporarily suspended. Kindly validate your driver’s license immediately through this link.”

Officials say don’t respond to the fake message. The real department’s website ends in “.gov.”

