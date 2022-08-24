Vt. parents hit consignment shops for back-to-school deals during high inflation

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With inflation and disruptions to the supply chain, it hasn’t been as easy to shop for back-to-school and parents are on the hunt for a deal for school clothes.

That includes consignment shops like Boho Baby.

“Back-to-school season’s crazy,” said Lisa Goulding, the owner of Boho Baby. “This is our this is like, by far, our busiest time usually starts around now.”

She says on top of the normal back-to-school rush, the children’s consignment store is seeing also a notable uptick in shoppers looking for discounted items as prices continue to skyrocket.

“We’re seeing a lot of new faces. We keep growing, which shows that there’s a need for it,” said Goulding.

She says they have also had to hike prices a little bit but she’s also noticed a trend simultaneously of more intakes as more and more people turn to upcycling their clothes. “They understand that they can basically resell their items to be able to buy more,” said said.

Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, says people actually began shopping for back to school items as early as July. “We’re hearing that families are expected to spend on average a total of $864 per household, which is up about $20 from last year,” said Sigrist.

She says this is the third year of consumer spending increases. But despite high prices, Vermonters are still investing in the new school year. “I think we’re in the middle of shopping season for back to school. So if you don’t see it this week, you know, there are other channels that you can check, there are other stores that you can check and you know some of the brick and mortar stores here have online ordering so you can order it and ship it to the store,” said Sigrist.

