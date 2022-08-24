BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It turned out to be another lovely evening out there. Aside from some very isolated sprinkles, expect a quiet and partly cloudy night with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s for most by Thursday morning. Fog-prone spots will likely see some lower visibility to start the day.

Thursday’s weather will be quite similar to what we saw this afternoon. Temperatures will be similar in the mid 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with just a small chance for a pop-up shower.

Showers and storms become widespread into Friday as a cold front approaches and moves through the area. Showers and storms will be possible through the day, with the best chances for thunderstorms, and possibly some stronger storms, during the afternoon and evening.

Wet weather clears out by Saturday morning, leaving us with a dry and comfortable start to the weekend. Both weekend days will be a late summer treat. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, and the warming trend will continue into Monday of next week.

We’re tracking the potential for another round of wet weather late Monday into the middle part of next week. In the meantime, we are in the midst of a lovely stretch of weather aside from Friday’s shower and storm chances.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

