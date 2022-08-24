Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The frontal system that has been bringing us the wet & stormy weather is quickly moving off to the east. After a few, lingering showers in the morning, there will be more & more sunshine as we go through the afternoon.

Thursday is also looking like a decent day with a good deal of sunshine. Then things will change again on Friday as a new frontal system comes our way from the Midwest with another day of wet & stormy weather. That system will be moving out as we get into the weekend.

Some lingering clouds on Saturday morning will give way to increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler, and noticeably less humid, too.

Temperatures will start to climb again on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. It will stay hot into the start of next week, and it will be turning more humid again, too.. Monday will be partly sunny, but there may be showers & possible thunderstorms on Monday night into Tuesday.

Yet another MAX Advantage weekend ahead for us! -Gary

