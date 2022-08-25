Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City.

The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.

Originally, the department said they didn’t charge the city because it was an assist, but Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison says while they expect to assist municipalities periodically, “We cannot, however, regularly supplement a local agency’s staffing without consideration of fairness to the other 250 municipalities across the state,” she said.

She says they’re tracking the hours spent and will make a decision whether to bill Burlington this fall.

