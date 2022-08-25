E-Sports teams are gaining popularity in Vermont schools

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not a typical high school sport but it’s an activity slowly making its way into districts across the country, and Vermont.

The Champlain Valley Union high school just started an E-Sports club.

According to the Vermont Principal’s association, CVU is one of at least seven schools in the state that have an E-Sports club.

The club members playing E-Sports say it’s about more than just the games.

CVU senior Alessandro says he’s always loved gaming so he and his friends got permission from the school to start the E-Sports club in 2021.

Getting fellow students on board was easy. Alessandro says the year finished with 30 participants and they are looking ahead to at least a total of 50 members. Senior and E Hawk Taylor Rock says she loves the camaraderie of the club.

“Being apart of something that’s part of something that’s growing so quickly and steadily is fantastic and I think that E-Sports is a great way to connect with new people or better your friendships with your current people,” said Rock.

Starting an E-Sports club was a task the school took seriously. The team practices daily in their newly renovated computer lab wearing matching jerseys.

Coach Nick Clark says E-Sports can open doors for students after graduation.

“Have colleges paying full-ride scholarships to players to come and compete for them, you know, NCAA varsity level sports. So, you know, to try and to set these guys up so that they’re in the best positions possible,” said Coach Clark.

The E Hawks play games like Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart, and plan to compete with games called Rocket League, a soccer game, and Valorant, a mythical first person shooter game, both of which are played at a collegiate level.

School leaders say despite a first-person shooter game, Valorant, certain systems are in place. Violence settings are turned off, parents have to give permission to allow their students in the club, two coaches are in the room at all times, and freshman aren’t permitted to play the game.

The E Hawks competed virtually against teams across the eastern seaboard in 2021 and might expand to other parts of the country this year.

CVU activities director Ricky McCollum says the school district sees the vision.

“We’re engaging, largest demographic, a large group of students that might not have been involved here at CVU,” said McCollum.

As a founding member, Alessandro says he is optimistic about the year of the E Hawks ahead.

“We have this big open community about it so I want people to know it’s a good space for people,” said founder Alessandro.

The CVU E Hawks are not considered an official sport yet, according to the Vermont Presidents Association, clubs must exist for three years before receiving the varsity designation, to prove the longevity of the club.

Clark says the administration sees the longevity already and he’s completing paperwork to advance the process a year early.

E-Sports is also growing outside of high schools. Towns across Vermont have created a Vermont E-Sports league, where participants across the state can compete without needing an organization or team to join in with.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.