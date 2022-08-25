Franklin County Police Captain fired after being caught on camera kicking detainee

ST. ALBANS CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - John Grismore is no longer employed at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

That’s according to Lieutenant Mark Lauer who said Sheriff Langevin fired Grismore.

Grismore is the former captain accused of officer misconduct.

In a nearly two-hour video, Grismore is seen kicking a man in handcuffs.

Grismore is running in the race to become Franklin County Sheriff and has not withdrawn despite calls from both parties to do so.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.