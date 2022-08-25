Lawmmakere praise, pan Biden college debt relief plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers around our region are reacting to President Biden’s plan to ease student debt for millions of people.

Under the plan released Wednesday, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

In a statement, Sen. Patrick Leahy says he “commends the president for proposing a way to help people with student debt.”

On Twitter, Rep. Peter Welch said it will provide much-needed relief for hardworking Americans who were overburdened by student debt.

This plan provides much-needed relief for hardworking Americans, so many of whom are overburdened by student debt. I'm glad @POTUS is relieving some of that pressure for Vermont families.



There's more to do to make college affordable for all, but this is a good step forward. https://t.co/ESJyGDhg93 — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) August 24, 2022

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says Biden’s decision to reduce student debt is a good first step for working-class Americans but that the plan doesn’t go far enough. “If the United States is going to effectively compete in the global economy, we need the best-educated workforce in the world, and that means making public colleges and universities tuition-free as many other major countries currently do -- and that includes trade schools and minority-serving institutions as well,” he said.

But not everyone supports the plan. Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement that the “massive student loan bailout does nothing to rein in the cost of higher education or hold colleges accountable for saddling students with huge debt for degrees with little value in the workforce.”

Related Story:

Vt. college students, parents welcome loan forgiveness plan

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.