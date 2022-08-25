Low water levels pose hazard for Lake Champlain boaters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters.

“Red and green -- stay between.” Those markers on the water are very important for boaters to notice this time of year as people are wrapping up the boating season. They show boaters where the safe channel is and where rocks and sandbars can leave boaters high and dry, or worse.

“Prop strikes -- which bend the prop -- the outdrive can be damaged,” explained Mike Hendrickson with Burlington Harbor Launch and Tow. “We’ve had some ripped completely off. Then, worst case, your hull is actually getting scraped at the bottom of it.”

Hendrickson says the last three years of the pandemic have seen an uptick in boats on the water. “We do probably about close to 100 tows a year. Maybe there are a couple of marine services that do towing on Lake Champlain as well, but combined with all of us, it’s a fair amount,” he said.

“We not only saw a rise in sales but we sold every boat that we could get. Because people wanted to stay local, they felt they were distancing on the boat, out in the fresh air -- they couldn’t travel,” added Mark Saba with Saba Marine in Colchester.

But with more boats comes more accidents from boaters who aren’t paying attention to their GPS or have it zoomed out too far. “It doesn’t show those features. They’ll be driving along saying I’ve got 50 feet of water right here when they are actually moving into an area where there are two or three feet,” Hendrickson said. Another issue towing companies see is when boaters run aground.

“I would say lake level for this time of year, mid-to-late August is about 95 feet and today we are at about 94 feet, so we are about a foot below,” said Oliver Pierson with the Vt. Department of Environmental Conservation.

Boaters we spoke to caution that those unfamiliar with the conditions might benefit from the state’s boating safety course. “The safe boaters course for someone my age -- we don’t have to take -- but I think it’s a good idea regardless of your age,” said Shay Berry of Sharon.

Authorities caution that when going out on the lake, also make sure you have a flashlight., a fully charged phone, a full tank of gas, and a good map in case the GPS dies.

