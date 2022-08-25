Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities track down a man in Vermont -- charged in connection to the January 6th riot.

According to federal court documents, 32 year-old Brian Preller, of Florida faced a judge Wednesday in Rutland. Preller is facing charges of civil disorder and two misdemeanors; for entering on restricted grounds and being disorderly. Preller was a part of a group called the “B Squad.” They wore riot gear, had expandable metal batons, and were carrying knifes on January 6th.

Preller is accused of helping push back the line of police protecting the capitol entrance.

Officials were able to track him down through various online posts, phone records, and mileage on a rental car that traveled from Florida to Washington D.C. between January 5th through the 8th.

Its still unclear why Preller was in Vermont. He is due back in court on the 30th after being released on conditions.

