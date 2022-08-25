New York’s high court picks Cannataro as acting chief judge

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s highest court has designated Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro to serve as acting chief judge after Janet DiFiore steps down next week.

Cannataro, the former administrative judge of New York City’s civil court, has been a member of the state’s Court of Appeals since June 2021. He will remain in charge in an interim capacity until a new chief judge is nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and confirmed by the state senate.

As acting chief judge, the 57-year-old Cannataro will have a dual role: leading the seven-member high court and overseeing the operation of the entire state court system.

