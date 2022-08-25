New York’s high court picks Cannataro as acting chief judge

Judge Anthony Cannataro/File
Judge Anthony Cannataro/File(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s highest court has designated Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro to serve as acting chief judge after Janet DiFiore steps down next week.

Cannataro, the former administrative judge of New York City’s civil court, has been a member of the state’s Court of Appeals since June 2021. He will remain in charge in an interim capacity until a new chief judge is nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and confirmed by the state senate.

As acting chief judge, the 57-year-old Cannataro will have a dual role: leading the seven-member high court and overseeing the operation of the entire state court system.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another...
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
Hen of the Wood in Burlington
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches
Worker suffers fatal injury at Keene wastewater plant
John Grismore is no longer employed at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.
Franklin County Police Captain fired after being caught on camera kicking detainee