Newsmaker Interview: Sen. Patrick Leahy

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With President Joe Biden this summer making progress on some of his key initiatives including climate change and lowering prescription drug prices, some Democrats are increasingly hopeful that the mid-term elections will be less of a landslide for Republicans than originally thought.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy about this week’s plan to ease student debt as well as the president’s approval ratings and the current political climate on Capitol Hill.

You can catch more of Darren’s conversation with Leahy, as well as the senator’s insight’s on his new memoir, coming up this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

