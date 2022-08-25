Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.

Seventeen-year-old Julian Meckle spent a muggy Wednesday morning pruning trees on the campus of Northlands in Vergennes. The urban forestry program student from East Dover says here he’s learning to prune, running a chipper, chainsawing, and climbing in ways he wouldn’t have before.

“I’ve had two years of experience with logging so I wanted to switch it up, try something different. So, this is definitely a different experience for me,” Meckle said.

He’s been in the program since February and will probably wrap up in the spring. “If you’re dedicated, you can do it fast,” Meckle said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Is this the kind of program where what you put in is what you get out?

Julian Meckle: Definitely.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: And do you like that about it?

Julian Meckle: I do. It’s a lot nicer having a self-paced class... your time management has to be a lot better. You have to make sure you’re up and ready to go.

Northlands is Vermont’s only federal Job Corps program. Students who have an interest in the trades and meet income eligibility requirements can get free training in their field as well as standard academic education. Students live on campus, too, as part of the package. They also get job placement when they’re done. But despite all that, Northlands only has 73 students right now. They can take up to 220.

“I think we’re the best-kept secret in Vermont,” said Michael Dooley, Northlands Job Corps’ center director.

About half of their current student body is from Vermont. Dooley thinks there are two main reasons more young people here aren’t taking advantage of the debt-free education. One, they don’t know about it, and two, the stigma surrounding the program stemming from the campus’ prior role as a reform school and problems with students in the past that led to a negative reputation in the community. He says those days are long gone. “We have tougher rules than probably any other school on the planet,” Dooley said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Do you think there’s kind of a misconception about the type of student who comes here?

Michael Dooley: Yes... Students have a full criminal background check before coming in and we do not accept people with serious crimes or anything like that... Any student that acts up is separated, and often for things that a Middlebury College student -- no one would even talk to them about.

In addition to urban forestry, Northlands also has programs in building construction, office administration, culinary arts, certified medical assistance, welding, and advanced welding.

We met up with advanced welding student Xavier Johnson two days before he graduated from Northlands, already bound for a well-paying job in Indiana. “I got a job where I land more money than anyone could imagine. I make $25 and then $37 on weekends, up to $50 because of double time, time-and-a-half,” Johnson said.

He demonstrates the orbital welder -- a pricey piece of equipment -- and says his instruction was top-notch. Plus, he got on-the-job training through a partnership between Northlands and FabTech in Burlington. He says with his skill set, he can work anywhere.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Did you ever imagine you’d be doing something like this?

Xavier Johnson: No, not a day in my life, no. But you know, you just have to branch out, try new things, and then things will come to you.

Fellow advanced welding student Kayleen Mundo is from the Bronx and is learning how to use a computerized numeric controlled plasma cutter. She’s got four more months left in the program and is aiming toward a career in aviation mechanics and working on jet engines. She says choosing Northlands was a no-brainer. “I thought Vermont would be the best place to learn. And then I found out that this is one of the best welding programs to be in. This place is beautiful and the instructors are really great,” she said.

Northlands is also touting its success rate. The Job Corps programs are ranked based on how well they do at placing students in jobs, student salaries, and whether the students are still in their careers six months and a year after graduation. Of the 124 programs in the country, Northlands is ranked 9th.

They have rolling admissions, so students can start at pretty much anytime. But there are some income restrictions. People Interested in Job Corps can call: (802) 877-0121.

